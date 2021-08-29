Alexa Bliss reacts to fan who's unhappy over watching her play with a doll 

Alexa Bliss recently clapped back at a fan after the latter criticized her current gimmick on WWE TV.

Alex Bliss has done it all in pro-wrestling. She is currently donning a supernatural persona on WWE RAW and her gimmick has received quite a mixed response from the WWE Universe so far.

The official Twitter handle of WWE Network recently posted a throwback clip of Alexa Bliss' RAW Women's title win over Sasha Banks on the August 28, 2017 episode of RAW.

A fan responded to the clip by hinting that she has had quite a fall and is currently playing with a doll. Alexa Bliss noticed the fan's tweet and decided to hit back with a clever response to the same. Bliss had the following to say to the fan:

"Yep! I Sure do! & Lilly is available on @WWEShop!! Well… when she’s back in stock. Keeps selling out… darn" tweeted Alexa Bliss.

Yep! I Sure do! & Lilly is available on @WWEShop !! Well… when she’s back in stock. Keeps selling out… darn 😜 https://t.co/bxu5pk2XMK — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) August 28, 2021

Alexa Bliss' current persona came into being last year on SmackDown

Alexa Bliss was targeted by Bray Wyatt's alter ego, The Fiend, on WWE SmackDown last year. She became possessed by the sinister entity and soon turned into a disturbed and deranged character. Both Alexa and The Fiend made their way to RAW during the WWE Draft, where the duo kicked off a feud with Randy Orton.

At WrestleMania 37, Alexa Bliss' distraction helped Randy Orton defeat The Fiend. Bray Wyatt was let go by WWE a while ago. Bliss introduced a doll named Lilly to the WWE Universe and the pairing didn't sit well with a lot of fans. The biggest criticism of Bliss' gimmick has been that she possesses supernatural powers, which makes it hard for many fans to suspend their disbelief.

Interestingly, Alexa Bliss' doll is doing quite well in terms of sales on the WWE Shop and the former RAW Women's Champion acknowledged the same in her retort to the fan.

What do you think of Alexa Bliss' current character and Lilly the doll? Which version of Alexa Bliss do you prefer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

