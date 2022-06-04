Alexa Bliss reacts to Liv Morgan's upcoming Hollywood debut

Alexa Bliss has shared a heartfelt reaction to fellow WWE Superstar Liv Morgan bagging a movie role.

Liv Morgan is on cloud nine ever since the announcement came out in regards to her upcoming acting debut. Morgan is all set to star in a Hollywood flick called The Kill Room alongside a bunch of big names. Hollywood greats like Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson are also a part of the movie.

Wishes began pouring in immediately from all corners of the wrestling world. Morgan has now received a wholesome reply from Alexa Bliss. Check out the tweet below:

Alexa Bliss' response to Morgan was met with a bunch of interesting comments

The WWE Universe was delighted over Bliss congratulating her co-worker in her tweet. Some of them stated that they would love to see Bliss and Morgan in a movie together. Check out some of the most notable fan reactions below:

Jenny @DarkCookieCat @AlexaBliss_WWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce I hope one day we can see you both in a movie together @AlexaBliss_WWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce I hope one day we can see you both in a movie together 😍

Tim Fowler @TimothyFowler11 @AlexaBliss_WWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce Is this gonna be the start of a war between you to @AlexaBliss_WWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce Is this gonna be the start of a war between you to

Morgan had a rough childhood and has certainly come a long way since then. She was one of six children that her mother raised as a single mom following the passing of her father. It's quite inspiring that she's now going to share the big screen with Hollywood biggies like Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson.

Alexa Bliss is also eyeing a career as a movie star in the future. She has stated the same on multiple occasions in past interviews. Back in 2017, here's what she had to say about a possible acting career:

"Absolutely, I never realised until I came to the WWE that I love to act. I would love to at some point cross over and bring a mix of WWE fans and mainstream fans together. I would love do something like that – or have my own little talk show on the WWE Network! I would love to test the waters and see what happens,” she said.

Bliss has quite a large fan following across major social media platforms. Her fans would love to see her appear in a major movie somewhere down the line. At the moment, though, the WWE Universe is excited to see how Liv Morgan fares in her big Hollywood debut.

