Alexa Bliss reacts to the main event of WWE SummerSlam 2020

WWE SummerSlam saw the crowning of a new Universal Champion as "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeated Braun Strowman in the main event. It was probably the culmination of a long feud, which saw several twists throughout its length. Former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss was heavily involved in the feud leading up to SummerSlam.

Soon after the SummerSlam main event was over, Alexa Bliss sent out to the following tweet, possibly revealing her reaction to the main event of the PPV.

It is not clear as to whether this reaction from Alexa Bliss is for Bray Wyatt winning the Universal title, Roman Reigns returning and destroying him and Braun Strowman at the PPV, or the fact that many fans expected her to show-up at SummerSlam and be part of the main event in some way.

A character change for Alexa Bliss coming soon?

WWE has been teasing a character change for Alexa Bliss for the last few weeks. With The Fiend attacking Alexa Bliss first and then her showing signs of affection towards him, speculations started that The Goddess might end up joining Bray Wyatt.

On the recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Nikki Cross also mentioned during her promo that she doesn't think Alexa Bliss is the same person anymore as she has been acting very strangely. It is to be seen what Alexa Bliss does on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, which should be an exciting one for sure!

