Alexa Bliss reacts to Murphy's throwback photo with her

Alexa Bliss has reacted to Murphy's throwback picture with her that he posted a few hours ago, and it looks like the picture has made the former Women's Champion nostalgic.

Murphy hasn't been active on WWE TV since December 2020. The former Cruiserweight Champion has been posting throwback pictures from his WWE career so far, on social media. The latest photo featured himself, Wesley Blake, and Alexa Bliss. This picture was taken way back when the trio was together in WWE NXT, with Bliss acting as Blake and Murphy's valet.

Now, the former Women's Champion has posted a reaction to the photo, which you can check out below:

Good freaking times 🙌🏻🙌🏻 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 2, 2021

Alexa Bliss went on to do pretty well for herself on WWE TV

Alexa Bliss made her WWE main roster debut in 2016 and went on to win both RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships. She is also a former Women's Money In The Bank winner.

Alexa Bliss and Murphy were romantically involved in the past, with the duo actually being engaged to be married. Unfortunately, they called it off in late 2018 but remain good friends. Alexa Bliss got engaged to singer Ryan Cabrera in November 2020, after dating him for almost a year.

I miss going to Blue Jackets games soo much!!! But for now I’ll chill in my jersey 🏒 🙌🏻 #BlueJackets @bluejacketsnhl pic.twitter.com/tRSbDHaB4Y — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) February 25, 2021

Currently, Alexa Bliss is a mainstay on WWE RAW and is involved in an angle with The Fiend and Randy Orton. The Viper had burned The Fiend alive at WWE TLC 2020, and Bliss has been teasing the latter's return to WWE TV ever since then.