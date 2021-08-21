Alexa Bliss reacts to potential WWE SummerSlam swerve

Monday Night RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss has reacted to a fan's tweet about her transforming into Lilly at WWE SummerSlam 2021.

After turning on "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 37, Bliss introduced the world to her "friend", a creepy-looking doll, Lilly, adding another layer to her dark character. She stated that the doll is the one who makes her do everything.

Fans have since been wondering what is the end game of this, the common speculation being that Alexa Bliss would introduce her own alter-ego, something like The Fiend. None of that has happened yet, and the WWE Universe isn't really happy with the way the company is booking Bliss and Lilly.

A fan recently tweeted about Alexa Bliss finally transforming into Lilly tomorrow at WWE SummerSlam 2021 during her match against Eva Marie. Bliss has reacted to the same and while she didn't confirm anything, she didn't deny it either.

Alexa Bliss' doll Lilly's fate reportedly to be decided this weekend

According to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, this weekend's merch sales would largely determine what does the future hold for Lilly and subsequently Alexa Bliss' new character.

"The merch sales this weekend will be the story when it comes to Lilly the winking doll… Merch sales will determine a lot this week according to my source," wrote Andrew Zarian in his tweet.

Lilly wants to see ALL her Lilly friends in the crowd at #Summerslam !! Make sure to grab your Lilly at the superstore this weekend! Only a certain amount of Lilly’s available! pic.twitter.com/mTh1auZo0i — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) August 21, 2021

WrestlingNews.co also reported that sources have told them that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon loves the doll. His idea is that even after all the criticism, if parents are buying it for their kids, it is a success for WWE.

“Vince laughs when he sees that doll. He loves that doll. He has heard some of the criticism but thinks it’s more of the internet fans that hate it. If parents buy the doll for their kids then he sees the doll as a success,” stated the report.

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on Lilly. Could we see Alexa Bliss in a new avatar tomorrow at WWE SummerSlam 202?

