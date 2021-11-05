Alexa Bliss reacts to the release of Nia Jax and several other top WWE Superstars

Monday Night RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss has a heartbreaking reaction to the most recent WWE release spree, including her friend and former on-screen ally and rival Nia Jax.

Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax had a heated feud in 2018 that led to a WrestleMania 34 match between the two. At the pay-per-view, Nia Jax defeated Bliss to win the RAW Women's Championship for the first time in her career.

Earlier today, WWE reportedly released several top superstars, both from NXT as well as the main roster. The main roster stars released are Keith Lee, Mia Yim, Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, Nia Jax, Harry Smith, Eva Marie, Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik, and B-Fab.

From NXT, the following WWE stars have been reportedly released: Scarlett Bordeaux, Franky Monet, Ember Moon, Oney Lorcan, Jessi Kamea, Katrina Cortez, Jeet Rama, Trey Baxter, and Zayda Ramier.

Alexa Bliss has been away from WWE television for a while

Former multi-time RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss is one of the biggest and most popular names currently on WWE's women's division. However, she has been away from WWE television since losing the RAW Women's title match to Charlotte Flair at Extreme Rules 2021 earlier this year.

According to a report by PWInsider, Bliss was written off TV because she was scheduled for sinus surgery. There is no confirmation yet on when Little Miss Bliss will make her return.

"Alexa Bliss was written off TV as of the Extreme Rules PPV as she is scheduled for an upcoming sinus surgery. PWInsider.com has not confirmed how long she will be out as of this writing."

There is also speculation that we could see Alexa Bliss return with a different gimmick instead of the dark supernatural one that she has had since last year. With Flair destroying her evil doll Lilly at Extreme Rules, it's entirely possible that WWE will take this route. Bliss herself has also teased the same through her social media posts.

