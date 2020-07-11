Alexa Bliss reacts to Sasha Banks saying she's better than her

The Boss' statement about Alexa Bliss garnered a response from the 5-time Women's Champion.

Banks has been making statements like these a lot lately.

Banks and Bliss

SmackDown Superstar Sasha Banks is on a roll currently, in regards to making waves on social media. The Boss has been putting out tweets declaring that she's better than some of the biggest past and present Superstars in WWE. Now, Banks has posted another tweet making it known that she is better than Alexa Bliss.

Bliss wasn't too sure about this statement and soon responded to Banks' tweet, hinting that her tweet is laughable. Check out the exchange below:

Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks have both done quite well for themselves on the main roster

Both Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss have made a name for themselves on the main roster during their run so far. Banks made her way up back in 2015 and was engaged in a bunch of groundbreaking matches with Charlotte Flair, including the first-ever Women's Hell In Cell match. She has won the RAW Women's title on four occasions and is currently the Women's Tag Team Champion along with Bayley. Banks and Bayley won the Tag Team titles back in May, by defeating Bliss and Nikki Cross.

Alexa Bliss, on the other hand, made her main roster debut a year later and has won 5 singles Women's titles so far. Additionally, she is a 2-time Women's Tag Team Champion. She has also won the Women's Money In The Banks Ladder match on one occasion. Back in 2018, Bliss won the multi-woman match and cashed in the briefcase on the same night during the Women's title match pitting Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey, thus winning the title. She later got into a feud with Rousey and lost the title to "The Baddest Woman on the Planet", at SummerSlam 2018.

Reports have surfaced several times in the past that Banks and Bliss have real-life heat, and aren't too fond of each other. Both Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks have seemingly hinted that the rumors about the same are true.