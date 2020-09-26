Alexa Bliss reacts to SmackDown segment after the episode goes off the air

The Alexa Bliss character transformation storyline witnessed its most significant development yet on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Bliss faced Lacey Evans in a singles match on the show, and the end of the match saw the haunting voices of The Fiend echo in the Thunderdome. The red lights engulfed the arena, and once things were back to normal, Alexa Bliss was not the same.

Bliss snapped and viciously attacked Evans against the ropes, leaving the referee with no option but to call for the bell and adjudge The Southern Belle as the winner via DQ.

Bliss wasn't done as she hit the Sister Abigail on Evans on the outside before returning to the ring. The red lights were back, and The Fiend appeared on the big screen. Bliss even stared at Roman Reigns near the ramp when the Big Dog was making his way to the ring for the main event segment.

Alexa Bliss reacted to the developments on SmackDown by posting a photo from the latest episode. The image had Bliss in her messy avatar while being hypnotized by The Fiend's powers. Bliss even retweeted WWE on Fox's tweet of a clip from her SmackDown segment:

Alexa Bliss will indeed have a big role to play whenever The Fiend decides to go after Roman Reigns' Universal Championship. There are still a few more chapters left in the character evolution of Alexa Bliss, and based on what we've seen thus far, the angle will only get better as time passes.

Alexa Bliss opens up on working with Bray Wyatt

During a recent interview with Metro.co.uk, Alexa Bliss revealed that she had pitched the idea of working with Bray Wyatt way back in 2016. The former RAW Women's Champions also spoke about the ongoing storyline and the experience of working with Wyatt during the interview.

"Working with Bray has been awesome. I pitched working with Bray a long time ago, but it never really got off the ground just because it didn't make sense at the time. This has been a lot of fun for me. Anything that's out of the box or a bit different, I'm a big fan of - acting or portraying a character. So, this kind of checks all my boxes of what I love to do. It's been very interesting. We don't know where it's going. You know, as much as I know, but it's been a lot of fun, and I'm excited to see where it goes."

What's next for Alexa Bliss? Let us know your predictions for the storyline in the comments section.