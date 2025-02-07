Alexa Bliss reiterates her character name after on-going speculation following WWE return

Alexa Bliss made her return this past weekend at the Royal Rumble. She appeared to have reverted to the character that she portrayed alongside The Fiend several years ago.

Bliss made a name for herself alongside Bray Wyatt and became one of WWE's most popular stars, so there has been speculation that she could unite with Wyatt Sicks. Although there have been signs of her connection to the group, it seems that the former women's champion has been forced to reiterate who she is as a singles star ahead of WWE SmackDown.

It's clear that there is no one else in WWE like Bliss, but she felt the need to share the update stating that she was "THE Alexa Bliss" ahead of her return to the blue brand.

Little Miss Bliss was expected to move to RAW and return to WWE ahead of the Royal Rumble but instead, the former Women's Champion was negotiating her contract and made her return at the Royal Rumble, reports now suggest that she will be on the SmackDown brand.

Where does Alexa Bliss stand on WWE SmackDown?

Many fans have been pushing for Bliss to join forces with Wyatt Sicks because there is a belief that she could be the one to push them forward. The former Women's Champion has many accolades on her own and was already a major WWE star before The Fiend kidnapped her.

This update could be a reminder that she is Alexa Bliss, and she doesn't have to be part of Wyatt Sicks to make her return. She has more than proved her worth in the ring and could be a major part of WrestleMania if she opted to push herself forward as a singles star instead.

If Bliss does return on SmackDown, it will be interesting to see who she decides to target first or if she does align with Wyatt Sicks.

