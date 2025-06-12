Alexa Bliss replaced in recent WWE update

Alexa Bliss came up short in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match at the namesake PLE this past weekend. Naomi eventually climbed the ladder and retrieved the briefcase that guarantees her a world championship match within the next 365 days.

Following the show, WWE has made an update to its Superstars banner, which has seen Bliss heartbreakingly replaced by the star who won the six-woman gimmick match, Naomi.

Bliss was on the Superstar's banner back in March after her return to weekly programming at the Royal Rumble and her inclusion in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, but this doesn't bode well for the former RAW Women's Champion since Naomi is expected to be handed a huge push on WWE SmackDown.

The Glow has shown what she is capable of on WWE TV over the past few months, and having seen a new side to her character, it seems that the company wants her to become the leader of the women's division.

Alexa Bliss isn't the only person to be replaced on the official WWE Superstars banner

Alexa Bliss is a shock replacement, but she isn't the only one who has been taken off. Logan Paul, Damian Priest, Giulia, Bron Breakker, Roxanne Perez, Ricky Saints, and Drew McIntyre have all been moved from the banner.

It seems that WWE has opted to add Dominik Mysterio, Stephanie Vaquer, Jacob Fatu, Becky Lynch, Naomi, Sol Ruca, Blake Monroe, and Trick Williams in their place.

This doesn't mean that there are no big plans for the stars who have been moved from the banner. However, it could mean that, like in the case of Drew McIntyre, they aren't set to be featured for several weeks.

It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for these WWE Superstars in the upcoming months.

