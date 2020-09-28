On the WWE SmackDown go-home show for Clash of Champions, Bayley addressed her upcoming Title Match against Nikki Cross at the PPV. After the show, on Talking Smack, the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion sent out a stern warning to her opponent and her friend, Alexa Bliss. Of late, it looks like The Fiend is controlling Alexa Bliss. Bliss has used the Sister Abigail, The Fiend's finishing move on Nikki Cross and Lacey Evans.

Here's what Bayley said on Talking Smack.

Are you asking me if Nikki Cross is going to use Alexa Bliss to cheat and win the match? I mean, I wouldn't put it past them, you know? They're slimy. I saw it on SmackDown. She did [Sister Abigail] to Lacey Evans and if she does it to me, well, guess what? I'm still SmackDown Women's Champion. Sure, Alexa Bliss hit me with all you got, or 'The Fiend' or whatever. You're in a trance, whatever. You don't know what's going on? That's a lie. Because when she hits Nikki Cross with it again, and she probably will, she knows what she's doing.”

Alexa Bliss' response to Bayley's comments about her and The Fiend

On Talking Smack, Bayley took a shot at Alexa Bliss, possibly interfering in her match at Clash Of Champions. Bliss has taken to Twitter to respond to Bayley's words.

I guess I’m “in control in my actions” ... Bayley is also in control over her really annoying repetitive “Karen” attitude... so here we are. #WeveHeardThisAlready https://t.co/2MP7rIWpO4 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) September 27, 2020

"I guess I’m “in control in my actions” ... Bayley is also in control over her really annoying repetitive “Karen” attitude... so here we are. #WeveHeardThisAlready"

Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss have battled Bayley and Sasha Banks on several occasions for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. It is well known that Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross are the best of friends, but ever since Bliss' interaction with The Fiend during his feud with Braun Strowman, she hasn't been herself.

Earlier this week, Bliss was in an interview with Booker T, and when the Five Time World Champion took The Fiend's name, Bliss went into a trance and the interview ended.

What could WWE possibly have planned for The Fiend and Alexa Bliss?