Alexa Bliss responds to losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross dropped their tag team titles in the main event of SmackDown.

Sasha Banks and Bayley are now in their second reign as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross became the two-time titleholders at WrestleMania 36

This week's episode of SmackDown saw the team of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross drop their Women's Tag Team Championships to Bayley and Sasha Banks. The two-time champions squared off against Banks and Bayley in the main event of the Friday night show with their titles on the line. Unfortunately for them, Bliss and Cross failed in retaining their title.

The SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and her best friend Sasha Banks have dominated the women's division of the blue brand for several months now. Hence, tonight they picked a deserved win over Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross to become the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions for the second time.

As a result of this victory, Bayley now has two WWE Women's title whereas Banks got her hands on a WWE Championship for the first time since dropping the same title to The IIconics at last year's WrestleMania.

Since there was little to no build-up for this match, the fans weren't really expecting the title to change hands, but Banks pulled a deserved victory by pinning Nikki Cross in the middle of the ring. It is safe to say that WWE managed to take everyone by surprise by this smart booking decision.

Soon after the show was over, Alexa Bliss took to Twitter to respond to losing the Women's Tag Team Champions. It appears that she believes a picture is indeed more than a thousand words and hence, decided to simply post a snap of her reaction to see her title being snatched away by the most dominant female Superstars on SmackDown. Here's is what Alexa Bliss posted right after the show:

What's next for Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross?

It is quite possible that we will see Alea Bliss and Nikki Cross in a title rematch against the newly crowned Tag Team Champions, Banks and Bayley. This opportunity to take back their titles could be at the Backlash PPV that's scheduled for later in the month. It is also possible that WWE will involve The IIconics in the title picture before it eventually changes hands and fuels the budding feud between Banks and Bayley.

However, if things don't go that way, we might see Bliss and Cross split up sometime later even though it seems highly unlikely at this point. Both Superstars have proven their calibre time and again. Hence, even if they stick together as a team, it wouldn't be surprising to see them compete in Single's competition every once in a while.