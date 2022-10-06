Alexa Bliss responds to YouTuber who's unhappy over her main eventing WWE RAW

Alexa Bliss has hit back at a recent comment made by pro wrestling media personality JD from NY.

Little Miss Bliss headlined this week's edition of WWE RAW in a singles match against Damage CTRL's IYO SKY. The bout ended with the latter picking up a big win over the former RAW Women's Champion.

On his latest podcast, controversial pro wrestling YouTuber JD from NY shared his thoughts on the match in question. Here's what he said:

"Bliss and IYO SKY closed the show last night. That is not the main event. You don't put that match in the main event and then expect people to hang around till 11 O'clock to that be the culmination of Monday Night RAW for three hours. That is ridiculous. In no way, on no planet, should Alexa Bliss be in the main event of any show. She is absolutely ice-bird cold."

Here's Bliss' response to JD from NY:

"Tell That to my Merch sales JB. Keep doing your job which is talking about… Me."

Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera @AlexaBliss_WWE 🏻 twitter.com/brianwookiee/s… Brian @brianwookiee This clown needs to put some respect on Alexa Bliss, Alexa Bliss can main event any show for WWE she’s that talented unlike Jdfromny206 This clown needs to put some respect on Alexa Bliss, Alexa Bliss can main event any show for WWE she’s that talented unlike Jdfromny206 https://t.co/Hg8tIlbbT2 Tell That to my Merch sales JB. Keep doing your job which is talking about… Me. Tell That to my Merch sales JB. Keep doing your job which is talking about… Me. ✌🏻 twitter.com/brianwookiee/s…

How did WWE fans react to Alexa Bliss' clap back at JD?

Bliss' fans were incredibly supportive of her in the reply section of her tweet.

Check out some of the responses that her clap back to JD received:

mads @_heyitsmads @AlexaBliss_WWE So much disrespect for the 5-time Women’s Champion, first ever woman to hold both Smackdown and Raw titles, MITB winner, 2-time tag champion, and overall rockstar of a woman - put some respect on her name dude 🙄 @AlexaBliss_WWE So much disrespect for the 5-time Women’s Champion, first ever woman to hold both Smackdown and Raw titles, MITB winner, 2-time tag champion, and overall rockstar of a woman - put some respect on her name dude 🙄 https://t.co/O1hXTWecpz

MintyRetroGames @MintyRetroGames @AlexaBliss_WWE



He's just a little angry weird guy. @ringscoops No offense Alexa but I actually encountered this "man" in person before and I think you may actually be taller then him...He's just a little angry weird guy. @AlexaBliss_WWE @ringscoops No offense Alexa but I actually encountered this "man" in person before and I think you may actually be taller then him...He's just a little angry weird guy.

Patrick Mercier 🇨🇦🇺🇦 @PMercier31



Alexa with the KO win in the 1st round @AlexaBliss_WWE Considering that he blocked me, I have no idea what he tried to do but I can say with certainty, he took a massive L.Alexa with the KO win in the 1st round @AlexaBliss_WWE Considering that he blocked me, I have no idea what he tried to do but I can say with certainty, he took a massive L.Alexa with the KO win in the 1st round 😂😂🔥🔥

Vince Basile @VinceBasile87 @AlexaBliss_WWE This dude is still trying to stay relevant through you? @AlexaBliss_WWE This dude is still trying to stay relevant through you?

This isn't the first time Alexa Bliss and JD have butted heads on social media. In mid-2020, JD went on a heated rant about Alexa's in-ring work that caused massive controversy. The former women's champion slammed him over the comments in a tweet and had the following to say to him:

“Normally I ignore his ignorance Bc all he wants is to be recognized by bashing me… but ex freaking scuse me sir??? … HOW DARE YOU discredit my work in such a disgraceful way. #WhatAClassAct,” Bliss shared.

Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera @AlexaBliss_WWE twitter.com/J911718/status… Normally I ignore his ignorance Bc all he wants is to be recognized by bashing me... but ex freaking scuse me sir??? ... HOW DARE YOU discredit my work in such a disgraceful way. #WhatAClassAct Normally I ignore his ignorance Bc all he wants is to be recognized by bashing me... but ex freaking scuse me sir??? ... HOW DARE YOU discredit my work in such a disgraceful way. #WhatAClassAct twitter.com/J911718/status…

Bliss is certainly not wrong about her merch sales. Earlier this year, it was reported that Bliss and her doll Lilly were selling more merchandise than any other WWE Superstar. Regarding total sales, Bliss was only trumped by legends Stone Cold Steve Austin and John Cena.

What was your reaction to Alexa Bliss headlining this week's RAW? Sound off in the comments below.

