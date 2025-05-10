Alexa Bliss returns after 69 days but there's a twist

Alexa Bliss is back in WWE, but there's a twist to it. The star was a part of SmackDown tonight.

Zelina Vega was in a match against the team of Piper Niven and Chelsea Green tonight. It was the match that everyone was waiting for, as there was a secret tag team partner waiting to be announced. Everyone was waiting to see who the star's partner would be in the ring. When Vega made her way out, she had a shocker waiting for Green. It was none other than Alexa Bliss.

Bliss has been gone from WWE for a while now. She was a part of the Women's Elimination Chamber match earlier this year on March 1, 69 days ago, but then she disappeared again. Since then, there have been reports of her returning as the leader of the Wyatt Sicks. The twist of the star's return without The Wyatt Sicks took most fans by surprise. However, that was not all that was happening.

Many fans were expecting to see Bliss turn heel and side with The Wyatt Sicks, but that also did not happen. However, what came next was a bit of a shocker, too.

Alexa Bliss hit the Sister Abigail to win the match, hinting at her true alliance with The Wyatt Sicks. Thus, fans were happy to see her back, but the twist of her not being openly involved with The Wyatt Sicks, something many would have expected, shocked everyone.

Fans are still waiting for the return of the faction.

Alexa Bliss has a lot of work to do still in WWE

Alexa Bliss is one of the most beloved stars in the company at this time. The star has shown her continued popularity despite the fact that she has not been too involved in the ring. Absence has only helped fans take a liking to her even more.

Now, with The Wyatt Sicks in need of a boost after their absence for so many weeks, fans will be waiting to see what Bliss does with them and whether that will push them to the next level.

