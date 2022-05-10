×
Alexa Bliss returns with gimmick change on WWE RAW; defeats former authority figure

Little Miss Bliss is back on RAW
Israel Lutete
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified May 10, 2022 07:47 AM IST
Five-time WWE Women's Champion Alexa Bliss has made her long-awaited return on Monday Night RAW with her old gimmick.

She's baaaaaaaaack!@AlexaBliss_WWE returns on #WWERaw. https://t.co/94nK5apwhO

The Goddess was last seen at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event where she competed in the six-woman Chamber match for a championship opportunity against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. Bliss was one of the two final competitors in the match alongside Bianca Belair, who emerged victorious.

On the latest edition of RAW, Alexa Bliss was revealed as Sonya Deville's surprise opponent. This came after WWE Official Adam Pearce announced that Deville was stripped off her powers as an authority figure.

Welcome back to #WWERaw!A quick win for @AlexaBliss_WWE against former @WWE official @SonyaDevilleWWE. https://t.co/w5ChsTJEKy

Alexa returned with a remixed version of her old theme song and her old persona, but she still had her doll Lilly in her possession. She defeated Deville in a quick match after delivering the Twisted Bliss for the pinfall victory.

Bliss is recognized as the first woman to hold the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships and is one of the most decorated female superstars in the company. It remains to be seen what is in store for her in the coming weeks.

Are you excited to see Alexa Bliss back in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below!

Edited by Debottam Saha

