Alexa Bliss returns to SmackDown after 952 days; pays huge tribute to Bray Wyatt

Alexa Bliss made her surprise return at the Royal Rumble 2025. Now, she returned to SmackDown for a match after nearly three years.

The Goddess is one of the most popular WWE stars on the roster. During her time in the company, she has won multiple Women's Titles. She was in contention for the RAW Women's Championship when she took some time away from the company in 2023.

Alexa Bliss gave birth to her daughter during her time off but stayed away from the ring despite fans wanting her to return. At the 2025 Royal Rumble match, she made her surprise return to the company after two years. She lasted 11 minutes before she was eliminated by Liv Morgan.

Trending

Tonight on SmackDown, Five Feet of Fury returned to action on the blue brand in nearly three years. She was set to compete against Candice LeRae in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. This marked the first time she competed on the blue brand since July 1, 2022, when she teamed with Asuka and Liv Morgan to defeat the team of Lacey Evans, Raquel Rodriguez, and Shotzi.

During the match, Candice LeRae stomped Bliss' doll, Lilly, which only angered the former Women's Champion. She ended the match with a tribute to Bray Wyatt by hitting the Sister Abigail DDT.

Expand Tweet

With this win, Alexa Bliss will move on to the Elimination Chamber match, where she will get the chance to earn her spot at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback