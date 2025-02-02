Alexa Bliss returns to WWE at the Royal Rumble; iconic Wyatt Sicks reference

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss finally made her electrifying return at this year's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Little Miss Bliss also seemingly dropped a major hint at her future in the company.

Alexa Bliss last competed inside the squared circle at the 2023 Royal Rumble on January 28, where she locked horns with Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship. However, after losing the bout, the star went on a hiatus before welcoming her daughter.

The former WWE Women's Champion finally made her return to the company during this year's Women's Royal Rumble. Bliss entered at number 21 with a huge pop from fans. However, her ring gear was strikingly similar to the character she portrayed during her alliance with the late great Bray Wyatt.

Trending

She also carried her doll Lilly to the ring. Bliss' ring attire was also reminiscent of that one during her time with Wyatt and was far removed from her time as The Goddess. It seems that the former women's champion was referencing her time with Wyatt.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen whether she will emerge as the winner of the Royal Rumble and go on to main event WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback