Alexa Bliss retweets interesting Sister Abigail posts after her appearance in the Wyatt Swamp Fight 

The Wyatt Swamp Fight was largely a convoluted affair at 'The Horror Show at Extreme Rules'. However, the appearance of Alexa Bliss during the cinematic main event at Extreme Rules did catch everyone off guard and we mean it in a good way.

Bliss' surprising appearance in the match was one of the better, if not the only well-received moment of the match. Little Miss Bliss appeared in black and removed the hood over her head. Bliss told Strowman that he'd always wanted to be with her, and that can happen if he comes back home. Strowman approached Bliss, but it was all an illusion as Wyatt attacked the Universal Champion. Mind games 101 from Wyatt!

The fans, however, just can't stop talking about Alexa Bliss's appearance in the Wyatt Swamp Fight and the possibility of her being Sister Abigail.

Bliss also took to Twitter to retweet a few exciting fan tweets about the Sister Abigail teaser as well as Bliss showcasing a darker shade of her character.

Is Alexa Bliss Sister Abigail?

Alexa Bliss' retweets have added fuel to fire.

Yeah, Alexa Bliss is indeed quite talented.

Bliss even retweeted the video given below:

The history between Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman

While Alexa Bliss may not be Sister Abigail after all, the spot from the Wyatt Swamp Fight was a callback to Bliss and Strowman teaming up for the Mixed Match Challenge Season 1 in 2018.

Strowman and Bliss had some great chemistry throughout the series, and it was also apparently teased that they might have been in a storyline relationship.The angle was never really explored to its full potential on WWE TV, and they both moved on to other storylines.

The Wyatt Swamp Fight at Extreme Rules has attracted a lot of criticism online for its sluggish presentation, and while there were many smart attempts at telling a story, the main event failed to hit the mark.

The Alexa Bliss segment in the match managed to grab the attention of the fans, but the majority of the Swamp Fight was deemed too boring by the fans on social media.

Strowman got drowned at the end of the fight, and The Fiend returned after a lengthy hiatus. The Fiend vs. Strowman for the Universal title seems to be the plan for SummerSlam.

Will Alexa Bliss have a role to play in the feud going forward or was her inclusion in the Wyatt Swamp Fight just a one-off appearance?