  • Alexa Bliss reveals she's bruised after WWE return and had one major fear

Alexa Bliss reveals she's bruised after WWE return and had one major fear

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified May 19, 2025 01:42 GMT
She has opened up (Credit: WWE.com)

Alexa Bliss has finally returned to WWE. The star has now admitted that heading into her return to the company, she had one major fear. She has also admitted that she had several bruises to show for it.

Alexa Bliss spoke about her return with TMZ recently. She was very open about her condition after returning to the company. She said that she had a couple bruises from her return match and that was what she had to show for it. The star also added that when it came to her return, the major thing she was worried about was whether she would be able to get into her gear again. She admitted that this was her one major fear.

"Great. I have a couple bruises to show for it. It was more of a, 'Can I get in my gear again?'"

The star went on to talk about how her daughter was adjusting to life on the road and the traveling they were doing with WWE. Alexa Bliss revealed that the company had been accomodating and her daughter had her own setup as well, and she loved it.

"They've been so great about bringing her on the road. She's got her own setup when we go, and she loves it. It's been great."

The star qualified for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match soon after her return.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Edited by Harish Raj S
