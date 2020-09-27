Alexa Bliss reveals how she got beaten up badly in high school and how it influenced her WWE character

Alexa Bliss didn't have the easiest childhood growing up. During her early main roster days on RAW and SmackDown in 2016 and 2017, she was vocal about the eating disorder issues that she faced as a teenager that nearly ended her life.

Speaking to Booker T on his Hall of Fame podcast, Alexa Bliss went on to open up about her horrific time at high school where she was physically assaulted by a girl and the state it left her in (H/T Wrestlingnews.co):

“I was bullied growing up. I ended up switching schools because I got jumped. The day before Christmas break, I was walking down the hall with my boyfriend and I got punched in the back of my head and jumped. It was because this girl wanted to be part of this little group and they told her she had to jump someone. I was an easy target. I remember that Christmas I couldn’t really see anything because my eyes were swollen shut."

Alexa Bliss stated that after shifting schools, she was able to stand up for herself more:

The Alexa Bliss persona is basically every girl I went to high school with. I’ve actually had, because of the persona and the character I portrayed, kids were afraid to come up to me. When I was at the top of my game as champion, I was at my meanest in the ring.

She added that it was not only about how well they portray characters in WWE but also spoke about her storyline with Nia Jax in 2018. A storyline about body shaming, Alexa Bliss said that it was one that was close to her heart because it had a lot to do with the personal experience and negativity that Nia Jax and herself had to go through when growing up.

The objective of the Alexa Bliss-Nia Jax storyline

Alexa Bliss elaborated, stating that Nia Jax and herself had extensive discussions about what they could say that would trigger real emotions. The objective of the storyline in their eyes was to prove that bullies never win.

It worked out in the end because it culminated at WrestleMania 34 with Nia Jax winning her first and only RAW Women's Championship.