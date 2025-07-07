Alexa Bliss reveals hidden tribute she always has to Bray Wyatt

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss has revealed that she always enters the squared circle with a tribute to the late Bray Wyatt. The two stars worked closely in an intriguing storyline for about ten months till WrestleMania 37.

The Five Feet of Fury memorably wore a custom-made jacket on her return to WWE at Royal Rumble 2025 to pay tribute to The Eater of Worlds. Alexa Bliss has often spoken fondly about working with the real-life Windham Rotunda.

Speaking on the latest edition of The Nikki and Brie Show, Alexa Bliss noted that she has a piece of Bray Wyatt's gear stitched to her skirt. She also revealed that she and others have a bracelet with his gear on it. The former Women's Champion added that she wanted to be subtle with her tributes.

"That’s one of the things I try to always keep a part of it with me. And I actually have a piece of his gear on my skirt. My skirt has a patch of his gear. And then we all have; I’ll grab it one second. We all have these bracelets with his gear on it. And so this is the gear that’s also on my skirt. And you know, it’s how do we, you know, respect Windham’s vision and keep his memory alive without, you know, making it a tribute, making it more of like this is Alexa now, and this is part of her past that’s always going to be with her… It's one of my prized possessions," she said. [From 18:55 to 19:39]

You can check out the video below for her comments.

Alexa Bliss set for a championship clash at WWE Evolution

On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Alexa Bliss joined forces with Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat Match to determine the No. 1 contenders for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

The experienced duo locked horns with The Secret Hervice and the team of B-Fab and Michin. The six stars were involved in an engaging battle that ended with The Goddess pinning Alba Fyre to secure the win for her team.

Consequently, Bliss and Flair are scheduled to compete in another multi-team tag match, this time for the gold at the Evolution PLE.

Last week on Monday Night RAW, WWE officially replaced Liv Morgan with Roxanne Perez as Raquel Rodriguez's tag team partner and the other half of the Women's Tag Team Champions. It will be interesting to see how The Judgment Day members work as a team at the all-women's premium live event.

