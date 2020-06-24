Alexa Bliss reveals the name of her much-awaited podcast and when it will finally debut

Alexa Bliss recently spoke to FOX’s Charlotte Wilder and talked about her upcoming podcast. The Goddess revealed that her podcast, which will be called 'uncool with Alexa Bliss' will premiere sometime next month.

Further talking about her podcast, the former Women's Champion Alexa Bliss revealed that she will be interviewing a lot of celebrities including WWE Superstars and talk about the time when they were 'uncool'.

It’s a lot of fun, it’s about, you know, I interview a lot of WWE superstars, celebrities, musicians. And we talk about what they were like before they were famous, you know, before the fame. How ‘uncool’ they were.

Alexa Bliss' podcast will be the third podcast directly under WWE's banner. The first two being Corey Graves' After The Bell and The New Day's Feel The Power podcast. Alexa Bliss reveals that she has already done quite a few of the interviews and is just piling them up, waiting for the right time to launch her podcast.

So basically because of everything going on, I’ve been stockpiling all the interviews. And we’re going to release them later, just because it’s so hard right now to — you know, Corey’s got After The Bell, The New Day has their podcast, and there’s a bunch of things currently going on. So I think it’s just better that it’s later, so that way there’s time for editing and making sure everything fits, and everything. Because the concept, it took a while to get the concept down, but once we did, it was a lot of fun. (H/T: 411Mania)

Alexa Bliss also talked about how much she has learnt during the course of doing these interviews. She considers herself lucky that she received a chance to speak to celebrities that she looked up to, even admitting that she interviewed two of her childhood crushes for her podcast.

Alexa Bliss already has a talk show on WWE called 'A moment of Bliss' and now with an upcoming podcast, The Goddess of WWE is turning into quite the celebrity interviewer. Always praised for her great mic skills, it is no surprise that Bliss was chosen to host the podcast.