Alexa Bliss reveals what Murphy texts her when she posts workout photos

Alexa Bliss revealed in a recent tweet that she gets amusing texts from fellow WWE Superstar Murphy whenever she posts photos of her workouts or her gym equipment.

Alexa Bliss has been a mainstay on WWE TV for years now. She is one of the most popular female superstars in all of WWE, and Bliss occasionally posts photos of her workouts on social media.

She recently revealed on Twitter that her ex-boyfriend, Murphy, sends her texts whenever she posts workout pictures. Murphy's amusing texts are usually about him being curious as to whether Bliss really works out or is simply posing in the gym to take photos.

Check out Alexa Bliss' tweet below:

Every time I post a pic of working out or equipment, I immediately get texts from @wwe_murphy asking if I’m really working out or if it’s just for the pic... not gonna lie, it’s about 50/50 ... depending on the day 😂 it’s about envisioning people! — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 31, 2021

Alexa Bliss and Murphy were once engaged

Alexa Bliss and Murphy were together for a brief period of time before going their separate ways in late 2018. The couple was even engaged before splitting. Bliss is one of the most successful female WWE Superstars of this era and has done incredibly well for herself on both RAW and SmackDown. She is a 5-time WWE Women's Champion across both brands and is also a former Money In The Bank holder.

Be careful what you wish for. pic.twitter.com/g5sWfrw0Yk — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 23, 2021

Alexa Bliss and Murphy remained good friends following their split. Bliss extended her support towards Murphy when the WWE Universe was slamming his romantic storyline with Aalyah Mysterio on WWE SmackDown. She received major backlash from fans for the same. Here's what she had to say in a message that she later posted:

Do I Know her or her age? No. Was I trying to be supportive of Murphy? Yes. Back off and calm down ppl. Just happy Murphy is getting the success he’s worked for. That’s all. Be bothered by something else.

Alexa Bliss is currently engaged to singer Ryan Cabrera. The couple got engaged last year in November. Murphy recently made his return to WWE TV after a brief hiatus. He currently doesn't have a direction on the road to WrestleMania 37. Murphy wants a match, though, as he challenged Aleister Black for a singles outing at WrestleMania 37.