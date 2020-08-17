Alexa Bliss reveals what really happened when 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt attacked her on SmackDown

Three weeks ago, a vulnerable Alexa Bliss was brutally attacked by 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt inside the ring. The latter wanted to send a message to Braun Strowman only for the 'Monster Among Men' to say that he doesn't care about Alexa Bliss.

During her recent appearance on Table Talk, Alexa Bliss opened up about the moment when The Fiend attacked her. She revealed that she was too terrified to react and simply froze in the presence of The Fiend.

Alexa Bliss further explained that The Fiend's mask and his lantern were terrifying, and she got even more scared when she realised that he was standing right behind her. The brief encounter between the two Superstars ended with Alexa Bliss being attacked with a mandible claw.

Recalling the entire incident, the five-time Women's Champion said,

"[It's like] a fear of being frozen or not being able to react. You know when you're so afraid of something that you don't even know how to scream or how to breathe properly, and you just kind of freeze up? That's what it's like - I mean, that mask itself and the lantern is terrifying, and to have The Fiend standing behind you, not being able to see him at first, that's terrifying! Yeah, it was definitely a frozen type of fear." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Alexa Bliss and her involvement in the Universal Championship feud

WWE first teased Alexa Bliss' involvement in the feud between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman at Extreme Rules during the Wyatt Swamp Fight. There was a small glimpse of her as Sister Abigail shown with an intention to distract Strowman during the match.

On SmackDown, Alexa Bliss was abandoned by Nikki Cross which gave 'The Fiend' a perfect opportunity to make a statement. However, his plan backfired when he tried to do the same next week, but Braun Strowman ended up implying that Alexa Bliss isn't as important to him as everyone thinks.

On the last week's episode of SmackDown, we saw Alexa Bliss trying to get some answers from Braun Strowman as she feels that the latter has changed a lot. The 'Monster Among Men' then went on to reveal that his experience with 'The Fiend' has changed him entirely.

The chaos surrounding #SmackDown the past few weeks continued as RETRIBUTION struck again and @BraunStrowman came face-to-face with 'The Fiend' @WWEBrayWyatt! pic.twitter.com/PZdYUJhA5N — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 15, 2020

An agitated Bliss then slapped Strowman only for the Monster Among Men to attack his former friend. The lights went out and it when they finally came back on, Alexa Bliss saw 'The Fiend' standing right next to her. It will be interesting to see how WWE will continue to involve her in this feud as Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt prepare to lock horns in a Universal Championship match at SummerSlam.