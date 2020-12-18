Alexa Bliss reveals reason why she is absent from WWE TV

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss has been absent from WWE TV lately. A short while ago, it was speculated that the reason why Bliss wasn't appearing on WWE TV was that she was involved in the reboot of a classic TV show from the 1980s, Punky Brewster.

Alexa Bliss recently posted a picture with her partner, Ryan Cabrera, on her official Instagram handle. One fan asked her why she isn't on TV anymore, and Bliss finally revealed the reason for her absence.

Alexa Bliss stated that she is on vacation, and had it booked months ago. Check out the post and the screengrab of Alexa's response below:

Alexa Bliss responds to a fan

Alexa Bliss is currently involved in an angle with The Fiend and Randy Orton

Alexa Bliss and The Fiend made their way to RAW during the 2020 WWE Draft and recently kicked off a feud with Randy Orton. Bliss, who was once a normal human being, is now a crazed entity after being possessed by The Fiend.

Her involvement in The Fiend vs. Orton feud has been quite interesting so far, and fans would love to see what happens next when Alexa Bliss finally makes her return to WWE TV. As for now, Orton is all set to take on Bray Wyatt at WWE TLC, in a Firefly Inferno match.