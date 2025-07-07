Alexa Bliss reveals recent WWE return was “last minute” details how she was snuck in

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss recently spilled the beans about her highly anticipated return to the squared circle earlier this year. The Five Feet of Fury also revealed how the Stamford-based company managed to sneak her in.

The 33-year-old returned to WWE programming after two years at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. She entered the Women's Rumble at No. 21 to a massive pop from the Indianapolis crowd. Unfortunately, she didn't get any eliminations and was ultimately taken out of the match by Liv Morgan.

Speaking on the latest edition of The Nikki and Brie Show, Alexa Bliss stated that she got a call from WWE regarding her surprise return at around midnight the night before the PLE. The former Women's Champion added that she received the confirmation at 5:00 in the morning and had to board a flight at 10 AM. Bliss noted that she flew to Cincinnati and was then driven to Indianapolis for the show, where someone was ready to do her makeup.

"So I got the call at midnight the night before, and it wasn't fully decided until like 4 AM, and I get a call at 5:00. They're like, 'All right. We need you on a plane by 10 AM.' Because it wasn't in Indianapolis, so no one would see me, flew to Cincinnati. Got drove in, had to cover up, got snuck into a back room. There was hair and makeup. I didn't get there till 4:00. You guys know how this stuff works, right? I didn't get there till 4:00. We were first match starting at 6:00, so I got there at 4:00. I have someone in there that's like ready to do my hair," she said. [From 11:16 to 11:53]

Alexa Bliss added that her return was kept a secret backstage, and even other stars did not know about it until she was in Gorilla.

"Kind of no one knew I was there. Not even you know, the girls didn't know I was there until I was in Gorilla. No one knew I was there." [From 12:34 to 12:42]

You can check out Alexa Bliss' comments in the video below:

Alexa Bliss reveals she was extremely tired heading into the Royal Rumble

During her conversation with the Bella Twins, Alexa Bliss also pointed out that she had not slept nor eaten in the process of figuring everything out.

Bliss noted that she was looking for her wrestling gear at 3:00 in the morning in a closet next to her baby. She also revealed asking her husband about accompanying her to the PLE, who was half-asleep and confused.

"I haven't slept because this was an all-night process of figuring out, and I hadn't slept. I hadn't eaten. I was deliriously tired. I'm in my house at 3 AM with a phone, like, so I'm trying not to wake up the baby because my gear is in, like, next to her closet. And I'm, like, looking through old gear, being like, 'All right. What could still fit me?' And I told Ryan I was like, so at 4 AM I go, 'Hey, I think I'm going to Rumble' And he was like, 'Huh?' And I go, 'Do you want to come?' He's like, 'I'm so tired, what? And I go, 'Nevermind,'" she said. [From 11:54 to 12:27]

Alexa Bliss recently joined forces with Charlotte Flair on SmackDown, and the duo is set to compete for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at the Evolution premium live event. It will be interesting to see if they can win gold at the all-women's PLE.

Please credit The Nikki & Brie Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use any quotes from this article.

