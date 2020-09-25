Alexa Bliss reveals what she told WWE about Bray Wyatt in 2016 

Alexa Bliss is currently undergoing one of the most well-built character transformation angles in recent memory on SmackDown.

Bliss is slowly transitioning to a darker character inspired by The Fiend, and she has already delivered two Sister Abigails to Nikki Cross and Lacey Evans, respectively, signifying the full-blown change that is all set to happen soon.

Alexa Bliss spoke to Metro.co.uk, and the former Women's Champion revealed the discussion she had with the WWE regarding Bray Wyatt in 2016. Alexa Bliss pitched the idea of working with Wyatt four years ago - which was around the time she debuted in NXT - but the plan never came to fruition as the storyline didn't make sense at that time.

Alexa Bliss revealed that she has enjoyed working with Bray Wyatt and is thrilled about how the storyline will progress.

"Working with Bray has been awesome. I pitched working with Bray a long time ago, but it never really got off the ground just because it didn't make sense at the time. This has been a lot of fun for me. Anything that's out of the box or a bit different, I'm a big fan of - acting or portraying a character. So, this kind of checks all my boxes of what I love to do. It's been very interesting. We don't know where it's going. You know, as much as I know, but it's been a lot of fun, and I'm excited to see where it goes."

Alexa Bliss praises Bray Wyatt

Bliss also praised Wyatt and the incredible amount of work he puts into his character. The SmackDown Superstar said that Wyatt is really good at what he does, as he puts in a lot of research before fully committing to an idea.

"The original idea was when I first debuted, and it was kind of the same deal. I wanted to have some kind of involvement with this character because it's so good and so compelling. He commits fully into that and does so much research. He's so good at his craft, and who wouldn't want to work with someone like that? Here's the difference with where my head goes - I would go as far as we can with it. I would go completely in one direction and then change the direction. I would push the envelope as far as we can. It's just - do things work out that way? Sometimes yes and sometimes no. We just have to see where it goes."

Alexa Bliss' character is expected to see significant developments in the weeks to follow, and the fans are eager to see how it all unfolds on SmackDown.