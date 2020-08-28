Alexa Bliss reveals how Triple H reacted to her  ridiculous joke during WWE tryouts

Alexa Bliss has found her own path to success in WWE and has established herself as a consistent and top star in the women's division of the company. However, she did not find her way to WWE without her own obstacles. She had an eating disorder and had to overcome that, and then found her way to the company. During her recent interview on The Bella's Podcast (h/t Wrestling Inc), Alexa Bliss talked about meeting Triple H during her tryout and how she made a joke that Triple H did not get immediately.

Alexa Bliss on meeting Triple H; telling him a joke during WWE tryouts

Alexa Bliss revealed that she went into the tryouts to find that there were 50 other women all there in the room. There she talked about meeting Triple H and then answered why she wanted to be a WWE Superstar with a joke. She said that she wanted to be Tinker Bell in a Disney movie, but seeing Triple H still be serious, she had to clarify that it was a joke.

"I went in and there's 50 girls and we're all in bathing suits. Hunter, Triple H, is sitting there and I had that star struck moment and I don't think anybody else realized who he was. Nobody prepared me to walk in and meet Triple H. They did tell me to say something to set yourself apart. He asked me why I wanted to be a WWE Superstar. I told him I really wanted to be Tinker Bell at Disney World and I was hoping this would get my foot in the door. He looked up, and I had to tell him immediately that I was joking and went into everything about my family, and growing up a huge fan of WWE, and going on and on about the current storylines. I got a call back later on saying I was chosen to come out for a 30-day in-ring tryout, and I was so excited. I got a call from Kanyon shortly after saying that I would not be going out there, and instead, they were going to sign me outright and told me I would be moving to Tampa in 3 months."