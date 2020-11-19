Alexa Bliss reveals when her WWE contract gets over; plans to have kids

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss recently broke the Internet when she revealed that she got engaged to her boyfriend Ryan Cabrera. A former three-time RAW Women's Champion, two-time SmackDown Women's Champion, and two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, Alexa Bliss has been one of the most-featured Superstars this year.

Recently, Alexa Bliss joined Maria Menounos on her Better Together with Maria podcast. During the show, she spoke about plans of having kids with her fiance and also revealed the tentative duration of when her WWE contract will get over.

"We discussed we would see, you know, once my WWE contract is over, where we're at. That's in about 3, 3.5 years! He's totally fine with that, like, "yeah, I'm good! I just don't want to be 45 and having my first kid!" (h/t : PWInsider)

One year ago we said hello, tonight I said YES 🖤 @ryancabrera pic.twitter.com/PLhVha2goK — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 15, 2020

The alliance of Alexa Bliss with Bray Wyatt on Monday Night RAW

The angle between Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt has been one of the most interesting storylines going on in WWE right now. What started with The Fiend using Alexa Bliss as leverage during his feud with Braun Strowman has taken a completely unexpected turn as Bliss has now aligned herself with Wyatt.

Last month at the 2020 WWE Draft, both Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt were moved over to Monday Night RAW. The two have since made the Red brand more exciting through their bizarre segments together. It is to be seen what is the end game of the entire feud and how long will WWE keep both of them together.