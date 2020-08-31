Alexa Bliss reveals which WWE legend she met at her audition

Alexa Bliss was recently a guest on The Bella Twins' podcast. Bliss, who is a multiple-time women's champion in WWE, opened up about how she first heard of a tryout for WWE. At the time, Bliss was into bodybuilding following college and wanted to try something different. Then she heard about the WWE Diva Search.

Bliss said that she then went onto WWE.com to find out more details and then revealed more information about how she filmed her audition video: (H/T 411Mania)

And so then I went on WWE.com that day, and I scrolled the site, looking to see what I could find. And there’s a like, and it says, ‘Do you want to be a WWE superstar?’ And I was like, ‘Yes, I do!’ So I clicked on it and it had this guideline, like ‘Make a video explaining why you should be a WWE Superstar.

Alexa Bliss also described how she hired someone to film her tryout video:

I paid a guy $100 to film me in my gym in a bikini, because it said you had to be in a bikini, talking about why I should be a WWE Diva at the time.

Alexa Bliss added that even though she thought nothing would come from the video, she still sent it in and got a callback to an audition in LA.

Alexa Bliss on Triple H being there at her WWE audition

Alexa Bliss went on to talk about her audition with WWE and mentioned that Triple H was there:

I went in and there was 50 girls. And you go into this room, and we were all in bathing suits. And there’s just two rows of people, three cameras on you. Hunter, Triple H, is sitting there. And I walk in, and I had that ‘Oh my god, did you know you’re Triple H?’ moment. But I was surprised none of the other girls recognized him. No one said anything. No one prepared me to walk in and meet Triple H.

Alexa Bliss added that not many of the people there for the auditioned knew much about who Triple H was.