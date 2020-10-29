Alexa Bliss reveals which WWE Superstar's confession surprised her the most

Aside from her on-screen role of portraying "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt's demonic queen on WWE RAW, Alexa Bliss has her own real-life podcast where celebrity guests as well as WWE Superstars appear and share embarrassing stories or confessions from their lives before they achieved fame and success.

In an interview with WWE Now India, Alexa Bliss was asked to reveal which WWE Superstar's confession really surprised her. Bliss said the following:

"I would say the confession that surprised me the most was Mike 'The Miz'. His 'food poisoning at a girl's house' story was probably the most surprising."

The actual story dates back to The Miz's college days. He liked a girl from math class and got an opportunity to go to her house when her parents were not home. Unfortunately for the young Miz, he got afflicted with a severe case of food poisoning right when things were going well.

He vomited around nine times on the same day, but that horrible experience eventually paid off when The Miz and the girl ended up dating for about a year.

Just another way for you to stay uncool. As the official companion to @AlexaBliss_WWE's podcast, the #UncoolWithAlexa @Spotify Playlist brings you 5 key track per episode to keep your head in nostalgia-heaven! https://t.co/0dGroG7J3b pic.twitter.com/WygSRVBZVn — WWE Music Group (@WWEMusic) October 28, 2020

In the aforementioned interview, Alexa Bliss also revealed the name of the guest who narrated some of her favorite stories on the 'Uncool' podcast:

"My favorite stories I'd have to say were from Ryan Cabrera. He has had a lot of embarrassing stories and he just doesn't care and tells them anyway, and it's great."

Ryan Cabrera is a famous American singer-songwriter and musician. Ryan and Alexa are currently dating each other in real life.

Advertisement

Alexa Bliss had to choose between some famous WWE Superstars in a rapid-fire question round

Towards the end of her interview with WWE Now India, Alexa Bliss took part in a rapid-fire question round, where she had to pick one Superstar over the other without any context.

Q: Roman Reigns or Drew McIntyre?

Drew McIntyre

Q: Charlotte Flair or Nikki Cross?

Nikki Cross

Q: Nikki Cross or Braun Strowman?

Nikki Cross

Interestingly, both Nikki Cross and Braun Strowman were picked by WWE RAW along with Alexa Bliss and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt during the 2020 Draft. The on-screen equation between the former tag team partners, Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss, hasn't been addressed ever since Bliss joined forces with The Fiend.

If any quotes from this article are used, please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling