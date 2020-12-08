Twitter has revealed the list of top 10 most tweeted about female athletes of 2020, and pro wrestling fans would be delighted to learn that WWE Superstars Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks have made it to the list. Alexa Bliss bagged the 10th spot, while Banks secured the No. 8 spot.

The list consists of some of the most popular sportswomen in the world today, including Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams, and Simone Biles. Check the tweet below to see the full list:

2020 has been kind to both Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks

Both Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks did well for themselves this year, on the WWE roster. Bliss was attacked by The Fiend a few months ago, following which she began acting in a weird manner. Today, Alexa Bliss is nowhere near the person she was before meeting The Fiend and is currently aligned with the sinister entity on the RAW brand.

Banks spent the better part of the year in an alliance with Bayley, which ended when the latter turned on The Boss. The feud culminated inside Hell In A Cell, with Banks coming out victorious and winning the SmackDown Women's title. Banks is still holding the belt and is currently feuding with Carmella on SmackDown. The duo is set to collide at WWE TLC 2020 with Banks' title on the line.

Sportskeeda congratulates Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss for making it to the "Top 10 most tweeted about female athletes of 2020" list.