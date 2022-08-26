Alexa Bliss says top rapper would be a 'really good WWE Superstar'

Former RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss believes Cardi B would be a really good WWE Superstar.

Earlier this year, Bliss made her return to the company at Elimination Chamber after being away since September 2021. Following WrestleMania 38, she ditched the twisted character which she adopted while working for The Fiend.

In recent weeks, she has been teaming up with Asuka to fight off Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky on the red brand. Speaking to Verge Magazine, she said pop star Cardi B has the potential to become a really good WWE Superstar:

"I feel like they have to have a big personality," Bliss said. "We've already had some stuff with Cardi B, but I think she would be a really good WWE Superstar." [H/T - Insider]

Several celebrities like Stephen Amell and Logan Paul have appeared in WWE and competed inside the squared circle. It will be interesting to see if Cardi B ever makes an appearance in the company.

Alexa Bliss and Asuka lost to Bayley's stable on WWE RAW

Earlier this year, Bliss made her return to the company. After getting married and healing from her past injuries, the former RAW Women's Champion made her return to the red brand. She went on an undefeated streak for a while and even teamed up with Liv Morgan ahead of the Money in the Bank premium live event.

After failing to win the contract, she got lost in the shuffle. Bayley, who made her return to the company at SummerSlam, found some backup in the form of Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. On the most recent episode of RAW, the trio went on to confront Bianca Belair but Bliss and Asuka backed up the champion.

The team of Asuka, Bianca Belair and Bliss are set to take on Bayley's stable at WWE Clash at The Castle in a six women tag team match. Alexa Bliss and Asuka also entered the tournament for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship but the duo lost to Kai and Sky.

Kai and Sky have advanced to the finals of the tournament but will still face Asuka, Belair and Bliss at the premium live event. It will be interesting to see which team leaves the UK with a win.

Do you think Alexa Bliss will win another WWE Women's Championship? Sound off in the comment section.

