Alexa Bliss recently sent a heartfelt message to her former tag team partner Mickie James on Twitter.

It has been more than a year since Mickie James was let go by the Stamford-based promotion. The former Divas Champion was once Bliss' tag team partner on WWE's main roster, and the duo feuded with some of the biggest female babyfaces back then.

Over the years, Bliss has spoken highly of James, and the two stars are still quite close to each other.

Mickie James recently sent out a hilarious tweet and tagged Alexa Bliss in the same. Bliss noticed the tweet and sent a wholesome message to the former WWE Women's Champion in her response.

Check it out below:

"Boy do I miss working with you [Face with Tears of Joy emoji] always so much fun & love lol love u @MickieJames," Bliss tweeted.

How did fans react to Alexa Bliss' tweet addressed to Mickie James?

Bliss' on-screen friendship with Mickie James was a big hit among the WWE Universe back in the day. Here's how fans reacted to Alexa's tweet to James:

Nathan Tunis @Nat_the_great57 @AlexaBliss_WWE @MickieJames You two ladies were so good togetber and so entertaining. Has a fan I miss this partnership. Also they should of totally sone a T-Shirt with Biscuits Butt would of totally sell out @AlexaBliss_WWE @MickieJames You two ladies were so good togetber and so entertaining. Has a fan I miss this partnership. Also they should of totally sone a T-Shirt with Biscuits Butt would of totally sell out

Jimmyc81 @jimmywrestlingc @AlexaBliss_WWE @MickieJames I really hope you two have one last match together @AlexaBliss_WWE @MickieJames I really hope you two have one last match together

Earlier this year, James was a guest on the Kurt Angle Show, where she opened up about her WWE pairing with Alexa Bliss. Check out her comments below:

"She’s so fun and she was really cool. Just, it was fun to work with her. I feel like she was very open to just different things for me and ideas and my input. Also, I think that she has a whole different audience than myself because it’s a younger, demographic, and in that cosplay kind of thing, which is not my wheelhouse or realm at all. So it was to see our personalities, and just like an old school versus new school kind of team-up." [H/T Fightful]

Mickie James has done enough to warrant a WWE Hall of Fame induction in the distant future. It wouldn't be a surprise if Bliss ends up inducting her into the famed hall when the day finally arrives.

Did you enjoy Bliss' on-screen partnership with Mickie James on WWE TV? Sound off in the comments below.

Recommended Video Ever wonder how WWE works behind the scenes? Here are 8 WWE secrets that were caught on camera

Poll : 0 votes