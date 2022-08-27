"I wasn’t a big fan" - Alexa Bliss says she never used to like her WWE ring name 

Multi-time women's champion Alexa Bliss recently revealed that she didn't like her current ring name at first, but it grew on her.

The Goddess is one of the most accomplished female stars in the entire industry. She's recognized as the second-ever Women's Triple Crown Champion as she held the RAW, SmackDown, and WWE Women's Tag Team Titles in her career. Before finding success on the main roster, she competed in NXT, where she portrayed a glittery fairy gimmick.

Speaking to News18 in an interview, Alexa Bliss stated that her coach was the one who suggested the moniker. However, they were expecting it to be changed when she got called up to the main roster.

"At first, I did not like it [my ring name], but my coach at the time in NXT said he liked it. When I got the list of names that were legally cleared, there were a bunch of names and my coach came up with Alexa Bliss. He also said that I could change and they would probably change it if I made it to the main roster, but it has actually become a nice little pun. But it has really grown on me and it looks really cool on a tee shirt."

The three-time RAW Women's Champion further stated that the name has now become a part of her identity.

Alexa Bliss says she wants another title run in WWE

The last time Little Miss Bliss held a world title was four years ago, in 2018, when she was the RAW Women's Champion. After WWE Clash at the Castle, she wants to get back into the title picture.

"Asuka and I are going to work on becoming the women’s tag team champions. It has been almost four years since I held an individual title and I think it has been four years too long," said Bliss.

She will join forces with The Empress of Tomorrow and Bianca Belair to face the team of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky at Clash at the Castle. Bliss and Asuka recently participated in the women's tag team title tournament but lost in the semi-finals to the duo of Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky.

What's your favorite Alexa Bliss moment in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

Do you want to learn five interesting facts about Alexa Bliss? Check out the video below:

Guess who wants Vince McMahon to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame. Click here to find out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha