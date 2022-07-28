"I’m in this limbo" - Alexa Bliss shares honest thoughts about her direction on WWE RAW 

Alexa Bliss recently confessed that she feels like she's in a "limbo" on WWE RAW, saying she doesn't know where her character is headed.

The Goddess is one of the most successful female performers in the company, having won the RAW and SmackDown Women's Titles on multiple occasions. More than her in-ring accomplishments, Bliss is known for her tremendous character work, for which she has garnered major praise from fans.

However, in recent weeks, Alexa Bliss has been portraying a character that resembles her real-life personality. In a recent interview with Metro, Bliss confessed that she isn't very pleased with this as she feels stuck in a "limbo."

The RAW Superstar pointed out that she has had the most number of character changes over the years in the women's roster. Furthermore, Bliss added that she's trying to figure out things with Lilly alongside her, who's not a focal point anymore, but an accessory:

"Now I’m in this limbo of, I don’t kreally now where I’m going with my character yet. I kind of evolved so many times in the last nine years – I feel like I’ve had more characters than any other woman on the roster," said Alexa Bliss.

Alexa Bliss recently won the 24/7 Championship

In yet another chaotic 24/7 Championship segment on last week's WWE RAW, Bliss was among several superstars to first win and then instantly lose the title. The Goddess had pinned her former tag team champion to win the gold, but Doudrop was quick to end her reign in mere seconds, leaving fans fuming.

While her momentum has fizzled out in recent weeks, a performer of Bliss' stature could quickly find her way back to the top. She could likely challenge either Becky Lynch or Bianca Belair, depending on which walks out as the RAW Women's Championship after this Sunday night's SummerSlam.

