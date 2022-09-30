Alexa Bliss seemingly reacts to being featured at the back of the WWE Royal Rumble poster

Alexa Bliss has seemingly reacted to being put at the back of the WWE Royal Rumble poster on Twitter.

The former women's champion has not been a regular feature in WWE for some time now. While she returned to action after time away from the ring in May 2022, she has not been included in any major storylines.

It's been a while since she was featured on a WWE poster as the main attraction. However, she has recently been involved in a storyline with Damage CTRL, and while not the primary focus of the story, has featured on TV more than before.

WWE has now released a poster for the WWE Royal Rumble taking place on January 28 next year. While it features the likes of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar on the front, Alexa Bliss was also a part of the poster near the back.

Bliss retweeted the photo with the "raising hands" emoji:

However, her second tweet seemingly referenced her position on the poster, putting a GIF of a person looking through a magnifying glass.

Fans took this to indicate that it is difficult to see her clearly in the poster without zooming in.

Fans also noticed Alexa Bliss was positioned at the back of the Royal Rumble poster

Soon after Bliss' second tweet, fans posted a zoomed-in version of the poster where she was more visible, saying they found her.

C.O.D.C.H.R.I.S.T @Codchrist89 @AlexaBliss_WWE If this is a where you at I found ya @AlexaBliss_WWE If this is a where you at I found ya 😂😂😂 https://t.co/vmNzjQZDW5

Some were positive about it, commenting on how she would be the eventual winner at the event.

Others commented on her position and that they had to search for her. They also questioned WWE's decision to place her that far back.

Patrick Mercier 🇨🇦🇺🇦 @PMercier31 @AlexaBliss_WWE Yeah, I also had to search a while to find you on the graphic @AlexaBliss_WWE Yeah, I also had to search a while to find you on the graphic 😂

Alexsha Are The G.O.A.T. @AlexaDaGOAT @AlexaBliss_WWE What is with WWE and not wanting to feature one of their biggest stars in Alexa Bliss ever prominently on their posters? @AlexaBliss_WWE What is with WWE and not wanting to feature one of their biggest stars in Alexa Bliss ever prominently on their posters?

Adam Petitjean @LittleSpook75



Who is that behind Jimmy and Jey? @AlexaBliss_WWE I kinda see you waaaaay in the back. At least you don't have a knee covering your face.Who is that behind Jimmy and Jey? @AlexaBliss_WWE I kinda see you waaaaay in the back. At least you don't have a knee covering your face. 😂Who is that behind Jimmy and Jey?

Another fan tried to make her feel better by pointing out that at least AJ Styles and Becky Lynch were further behind her.

Jay Weasel @Dieselweasels @AlexaBliss_WWE If it makes you feel any better Becky and AJ are even further back. @AlexaBliss_WWE If it makes you feel any better Becky and AJ are even further back.

Finally, as has been the trend recently, some fans commented that she was clearly looking for the 'White Rabbit' and hinted at her former partnership with Bray Wyatt.

For the moment, it's unclear what role she will play at the Royal Rumble, but being a part of the poster at least seems to be an improvement.

Do you think Alexa Bliss will win the Women's Royal Rumble in 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

