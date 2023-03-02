Alexa Bliss had an interesting response to WWE snubbing her from its latest Women's History Month graphic on Twitter.

Little Miss Bliss is one of the most successful female superstars in the company's history. She is a multi-time Women's Champion and boasts a massive fan following across her various social media handles.

WWE recently shared a graphic celebrating Women's History Month on Twitter. The post features some of the company's biggest current female superstars, including Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and Bayley.

Alexa Bliss was nowhere to be seen in the graphic, though. A fan pointed out the same, and Bliss responded to the tweet as can be seen below:

"Not surprised lol."

How did fans react to Alexa Bliss' tweet?

Bliss hasn't won a major singles title in about five years at this point. The last time she held a singles women's title belt was way back in 2018 when she lost the RAW Women's title to Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam. She hasn't done much of a note on the main roster over the years.

Here's how fans reacted to her tweet, seemingly hinting that she's not happy with WWE:

The 31-year-old is currently on a hiatus from WWE TV. Her last match was against Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble 2023. The bout saw Bianca retain her RAW Women's title with a victory over Bliss. There's no concrete update yet as to when Bliss will be back on weekly TV.

Judging by Alexa Bliss' response to the fan, she seems quite unhappy over WWE's snub. Here's hoping the promotion corrects the mistake and shares a new graphic after adding Bliss to it.

Bliss has done it all in the ring over the years and certainly warrants a spot in WWE's Women's History Month graphic.

What do you think about WWE omitting Bliss from its Women's History Month graphic? Sound off in the comment section below.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes