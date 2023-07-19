Alexa Bliss sends birthday message to released WWE Superstar

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss recently took to social media to send a birthday message to released superstar Mojo Rawley.

Bliss and Rawley's friendship goes back to their days in WWE's developmental system. Both superstars made their NXT television debuts in 2013 before eventually being called up to the main roster in 2016 following the brand split.

Mojo was released by the company in 2021. Alexa Bliss is still with the Stamford-Based promotion but has not appeared on television since her defeat to Bianca Belair at the Royal Rumble in January. In May, the 31-year-old revealed that she is expecting her first child.

Now, Alexa has taken to Instagram to send her wishes to the former Hype Bro, who celebrated his 37th birthday.

"Happy Birthday!!!! @stayhyped Hope you have an amazing day!" wrote Bliss.

Bliss posted the heartfelt message alongside two pictures of the two together on her Instagram Stories.

Alexa Bliss reveals her favorite WWE memory

During her decade-long run with the company, the Goddess has worked in many high-profile feuds. She is a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion, a three-time RAW Women's Champion, and a two-time Women's Tag Team Champion.

In 2020, her character took on a far more sinister edge when she aligned herself with one of the biggest stars in the company, 'the Fiend' Bray Wyatt.

Speaking to BT Sport, Alexa Bliss spoke about the experience of working alongside the former Universal Champion:

"This was the most fun I’ve ever had in my entire career. The most fun I’ve ever had in my entire career, I can easily say, was this time period. I’ve never had more fun in my life." [H/T Fightful]

Check out the full interview below:

