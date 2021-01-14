"I can fight my own battles" - Alexa Bliss sends out a cryptic message

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss has been a central part of one of the biggest current storylines on RAW, between The Fiend and Randy Orton.

The Fiend has not been seen on WWE television since TLC's main event back in December 2020, when the Firefly Inferno match ended with Randy Orton setting him alight in the middle of the ring.

A month has passed since this event, and Alexa Bliss has been confronting Randy Orton multiple times on Monday Night RAW.

Fans have seen Bliss invite Orton to Alexa's Playground and force the former WWE Champion to set her on fire the way he did to The Fiend.

On the most recent RAW edition, the show ended with Alexa Bliss shooting a fireball straight into the eyes of Randy Orton, leaving him writhing in pain in The ThunderDome.

After this dramatic segment on Monday night, Alexa Bliss has sent out the following cryptic message to her 1.5 million Twitter followers:

I can fight my own battles. But I’ll also fight for you 😈🔥 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) January 13, 2021

Has Alexa Bliss just dropped a huge hint about the return of The Fiend?

It has been a month since fans have seen The Fiend on their television screens. It is unknown when he will be making a comeback or in which capacity he will be back on television.

Advertisement

Since he left WWE television in December 2020, Alexa Bliss has stepped in and begun targeting Randy Orton, becoming more and more unhinged as the weeks go on.

It is hard to predict what will happen next in the Orton vs. The Fiend and Alexa Bliss rivalry, but anything is possible between the three stars.