Alexa Bliss sends a cryptic message to Braun Strowman ahead of WWE SummerSlam

Former WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion, Alexa Bliss has been heavily involved in the feud between Bray Wyatt and the Universal Champion Braun Strowman in the last few weeks.

Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman have had an interesting history during their time as Team Little Big and WWE have decided to surprisingly include that angle into the ongoing feud between Wyatt and Strowman.

After The Fiend attacked Alexa Bliss on SmackDown a few weeks ago, Braun Strowman went on to state that he does not care about her. This led to a confrontation between the two last week where the Universal Champion attacked Alexa Bliss as well.

Now, Alexa Bliss has shared the following message, seemingly directed towards the Monster Among Men, on Twitter.

Now you’re just somebody that I used to know. — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) August 23, 2020

Alexa Bliss to go through a character change at WWE SummerSlam?

Last week on Friday Night SmackDown, Nikki Cross cut a backstage promo where she spoke about her "best friend" Alexa Bliss and who she has been very different lately. She ended up saying that she feels that something terrible is about to happen.

Me and Alexa have been friends for quite a while now, and when we spoke on Tuesday she just seemed a little off. I can't put my finger on exactly what it is, but she's just different. I mean she talks like Alexa, she acts like Alexa, but...

The Alexa I know is warm, and caring, and funny, and that person that I spoke to the other day, that person is not Alexa Bliss, and it scares me. It does, because I just... I just have the feeling that something terrible is about to happen. (h/t WrestlingInc)

Now, this has led to the speculation that Alexa Bliss will be involved in some manner in the Universal Championship match at WWE SummerSlam between "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman.

Advertisement

Speaking of character change, Alexa Bliss made a cameo as "Sister Abigail" during the Wyatt Swamp Fight at "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules" last month. With WWE announcing that the Universal Championship match at SummerSlam will be a "Falls Count Anywhere" match, it is possible that we might see yet another "cinematic" angle or finish which could involve Alexa Bliss in some capacity.

Also, have a look at the preview for this year's SummerSlam as Sportskeeda's resident experts Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz provide you with their insight for the event and predict who might walk out of the pay-per-view as winners.

Take part in #SummerSlamwithSK Giveaway and stand a chance to win official WWE merchandise