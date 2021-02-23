Alexa Bliss sends a cryptic message to Randy Orton after WWE RAW segment

For the past several weeks on Monday Night RAW, Alexa Bliss has been playing mind games with Randy Orton. It was last week when Alexa Bliss distracted Randy Orton and cost him the chance to win the Gauntlet match and enter the Elimination Chamber last.

On the RAW after Elimination Chamber tonight, Randy Orton claimed that he didn't win the Elimination Chamber match last night because he didn't enter last. He went on to state that he's not worried about The Fiend, but it is Alexa Bliss who has been distracting him and causing issues.

However, Randy Orton suddenly started coughing and some black liquid oozed out of his mouth, as he almost looked to choke out.

Alexa Bliss has now taken to Twitter to send this following cryptic message to Randy Orton, asking him if he's fine. It sure looks like Little Miss Bliss was the one behind what happened to the 14-time World Champion tonight.

What to expect next in the Randy Orton-Alexa Bliss angle?

Randy Orton burned "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in the middle of the ring at WWE TLC 2020 during the Firefly Inferno match. Since then, Alexa Bliss has taken over the baton from The Fiend to play mind games with Orton. For weeks now, Alexa Bliss has teased that The Fiend might return soon.

Last week's RAW saw Alexa Bliss in a backstage segment where she was sitting in the middle of a pentagram, trying to resurrect The Fiend through dark magic. All signs are pointing towards a return of the demonic alter-ego of Bray Wyatt - the only question is, when?

Reports suggest that one of the planned matches for WrestleMania 37 is Randy Orton vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. We surely seem to be heading that way with the slow yet intriguing build to the storyline.

Comment down and let us know your thoughts and predictions for this storyline on Monday Night RAW.