Alexa Bliss sends cryptic tweet after bizarre RAW ending

Alexa Bliss has just posted a cryptic tweet following the bizarre segment that closed tonight's edition of WWE RAW.

Alexa Bliss and her doll Lilly are currently feuding with Shayna Baszler on RAW. Tonight's show gave fans a bunch of incredibly creepy visuals and it's clear as day that Bliss and Lilly have somehow managed to get into Baszler's head.

Shayna Baszler confronted Alexa Bliss and Lilly in the ring and Bliss offered her friendship to the former NXT Women's Champion. Bliss added that all Baszler needs to do is apologize to Lilly. Baszler ended up calling Lilly "a stupid doll" and this was enough for Bliss to snap.

Bliss kicked off a brawl with Baszler which ended with the latter stomping Lilly's face in. An enraged Bliss caused a series of explosions to go off on the ramp as Baszler bailed. Lilly kept haunting Baszler backstage as well, and the show ended with Baszler letting out a scream.

Alexa Bliss has now posted a cryptic tweet following the events involving Lilly and Baszler. Check out the tweet below:

“But I don’t really care how bad it hurts, when you broke me first” 🎶 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 8, 2021

The collective might of Alexa Bliss and Lilly is proving to be too much for Shayna Baszler

Alexa Bliss has displayed her supernatural powers on various occasions in the past. Shayna Baszler is one of the fiercest and most dangerous wrestlers in WWE today but tonight's strange events have left fans wondering whether Baszler is making a mistake by getting in Bliss' way.

Shayna Baszler lost to Reginald in an Intergender match on last week's RAW due to interference by Alexa Bliss. A pyro explosion allowed Reginald to roll Shayna up and score a big win over her. Baszler later attacked Reginald and stated that she wanted to meet Bliss in person. It all led to tonight's confrontation and it looks like Baszler has bitten off more than she can chew.

