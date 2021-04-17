Alexa Bliss sends a heartfelt message to recently released WWE Superstars

Alexa Bliss has joined the list of current WWE Superstars who have reacted to the recent major WWE releases. Fans were caught off guard a couple of days ago when WWE suddenly released 10 major names from the company including the likes of Samoa Joe.

Two of the biggest names released from the women's division were Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, formerly known together as The IIconics. Several female superstars have since shared pictures with Royce and Kay and revealed how much they meant to the locker room.

Bliss has now posted the following story on her Instagram with a throwback picture with the two and a heartfelt message.

"The most talented duo. Going to miss comedy spots and fighting for stories with you ladies."

Alexa Bliss' Instagram story

Alexa Bliss has been in the ring with Billie Kay and Peyton Royce on a number of occasions. During her time as a tag team with Nikki Cross, Bliss has faced The IIconics both as a champion and as a challenger.

I know, it’s not going to be the same 😔 https://t.co/qu88tjR9AR — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 15, 2021

Alexa Bliss introduced her new friend to the WWE Universe recently

Alexa Bliss has been at her absolute best in the last few months on WWE TV, impressing fans and critiques with her acting skills. In the second half of 2020, Bliss started a bizarre alliance with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, something that no one saw coming.

She also had a massive change with a new darker character that complimented the one of Bray Wyatt or even surpassed it. However, the alliance seemingly broke at WrestleMania 37 last week with Alexa Bliss costing The Fiend his match against Randy Orton.

Advertisement

On the RAW after WrestleMania 37, Bliss claimed that she didn't need the darkness (The Fiend) anymore and could do everything independently. She then introduced the WWE Universe to her new friend Lily, a creepy-looking doll, and stated that their fun is just getting started.