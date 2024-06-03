Alexa Bliss sends message to concerned fans after being spotted with nose bandage

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss recently shared an update after she was spotted with a nose bandage in her recent story. Bliss let her fans know that she is doing fine.

Bliss last competed in early 2023 at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, where Bianca Belair retained her RAW Women's title against Little Miss Bliss. The latter went on a hiatus shortly after, due to her pregnancy.

In her recent Instagram story, Alexa Bliss was seen posing with a nose bandage. The picture left many fans worried and Bliss later noticed a report mentioning her story on X/Twitter. She had the following to say in response:

"Hahah I’m fine - thanks!"

Alexa Bliss' fans are patiently waiting for her big return

Bliss gave birth to her daughter in November last year. She was spotted training for her in-ring return earlier this year but there's no concrete news yet on the same. Her fans are waiting to finally see her back in the ring after her long hiatus.

Here's what she told The Messenger about a potential in-ring return while speaking with the news outlet last year:

"WWE gave me time off for [Masked Singer] to kind of fully dive into that experience with rehearsals, vocal lessons, and all that stuff. Storyline-wise, I was not on TV anyway, so it really kind of worked out perfectly. [WWE] extended my contract, and so it's just basically come back when I'm ready. Probably a month after the baby, I'll start probably getting back into the gym, and getting ready to see what my in-ring return looks like." [H/T The Messenger]

Bliss is bound to receive an insane pop when she finally returns to WWE TV. She boasts a huge fan following and is one of the most beloved wrestlers today.

