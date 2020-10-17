Alexa Bliss sends a message to Sister Abigail

One of the most intriguing storylines in all of pro-wrestling right now is Alexa Bliss giving in to the dark side and her strange alliance with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. Both Bliss and Wyatt were drafted to Monday Night RAW last week on Night Two of 2020 WWE Draft.

That was not all, as The Fiend and Alexa Bliss appeared on RAW and attacked Zelina Vega and Andrade. The two performed coordinated Sister Abigails and announced their arrival to the red brand.

Alexa Bliss has now taken to Twitter to deliver an interesting message to Sister Abigail. She has seemingly introduced herself to the demonic entity and the presumed source of Bray Wyatt's powers.

"Hello, Abby...I’m Alexa."

The alliance of Alexa Bliss and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

During the Wyatt Swamp Fight between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt at WWE Extreme Rules earlier this year, Alexa Bliss made a cameo appearance as Sister Abigail. While many expected it to be a one-off, WWE heavily involved her in the feud between Wyatt and Strowman.

Alexa Bliss soon started showing signs of turning to the dark side as she changed up her look and started behaving weirdly. She also started showing affection towards The Fiend.

Later, it was revealed on SmackDown that whenever she heard The Fiend's name, she would go into a trance. She then started using the Sister Abigail finisher, as well.

With Alexa Bliss appearing alongside The Fiend on RAW this past week, WWE has all-but confirmed an alliance between the two. With this strange message from Bliss, it would be interesting to see how the storyline progresses.