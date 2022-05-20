Alexa Bliss sends a message to Stephanie McMahon after her announcing leave from WWE

Alexa Bliss has sent a message to Stephanie McMahon after the latter recently shook the pro-wrestling world by announcing that she'll be taking a "leave of absence" from WWE.

A veteran on-screen as well as off-screen authority figure, Stephanie has been a crucial part of the company's management over the last few years. Similar to her father, Vince McMahon, she also rarely takes any leaves from WWE.

Announcing on Twitter, Stephanie wrote the following stating that she'll be stepping down from the majority of her responsibilities in WWE to focus on her family. She also added that she's looking forward to returning.

"As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family," wrote Stephanie in her tweet.

Replying to this announcement from Stephanie, former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss sent her a heartfelt message showing her support.

"We love you @StephMcMahon * heart emoji *."

Reported backstage reaction to Stephanie McMahon's announcement

According to the latest report by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, only a few people backstage knew about this and others only got to know after Stephanie McMahon's tweet. The report adds that many were completely shocked by this news.

"Internally within the company, it appears no one but the most inner circle had any idea this was coming and everyone, to a person that we've heard from (and we've heard from MANY) were completely shocked and taken aback by the news," reported PWInsider.

Stephanie McMahon's most recent WWE appearance came at WrestleMania 38, where she introduced Olympic Gold Medalist and WWE Superstar Gable Steveson to the fans. It is to be seen how long she stays away from the company as no timetable has been provided for her return.

