Alexa Bliss sends a message before WWE RAW after return and elimination from the Royal Rumble 

Alexa Bliss has made her return to WWE at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. She has now sent a message.

The star returned as a surprise entrant at the Royal Rumble with a huge moment in her career. She has been away from WWE for two years and her return brings her back in front of fans who have missed her and have demanded that she gets back into the ring. During her time away, Alexa Bliss welcomed a baby and has spent time with her family to enjoy and experience the early days of motherhood. She also faced several illnesses and is finally ready to return to the ring.

Her return came with her carrying her Lilly doll, and she has now sent a message thanking fans for their reaction to her return. Hers was the loudest pop of the night by far as far as anyone's return or appearance in the Rumble.

"Thank you. Love you all 🖤"

While Alexa Bliss didn't have a long run in the Rumble this year, her elimination by Liv Morgan seemed to set up a feud that may continue on RAW this week. The two stars exchanged a look, that fans will now have to wait and see if it develops into a feud.

