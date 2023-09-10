Alexa Bliss sends one-word reaction to a fan's insanely detailed tattoo of her and Bray Wyatt

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss has reacted to an incredible fan tattoo featuring herself and the late Bray Wyatt.

Bliss and Wyatt aligned on WWE TV back in 2020. The alliance lasted for a while before the former betrayed the latter at WrestleMania 37 in 2021.

Bray Wyatt passed away at the age of 36 on August 24, 2023, due to a heart attack. Bliss and many others who were close to Wyatt were devastated by the tragic news of his untimely passing.

A WWE fan recently got an insane tattoo featuring Alexa Bliss, Bray Wyatt, and several references from the latter's Firefly Fun House persona. The clip came to Bliss' attention on Instagram, and she had a one-word response to the same.

Check out the post as well as Bliss' response to it:

Bliss reacts to a WWE fan's tattoo

Alexa Bliss' tribute to Bray Wyatt

Like many other WWE Superstars, Alexa Bliss couldn't believe that Wyatt was no more. She managed to pen down a heartfelt note on Instagram, remembering the late star. Here's what she wrote:

"I’m just in shock. Extremely heart broken And at a loss for words. What I can say is what an amazing human being Windham is. Amazing friend & one of the most creative minds to ever walk this earth. Windham, you’ve brought so much joy and happiness to everyone around you. It’s going to take me some time to really process this. Sending my love to the Rotunda Family & Jojo. We love you Windham 🖤"

Wyatt was a creative genius and a kind soul. He always made it a point to help his peers whenever they needed it. Zelina Vega recently shared a wholesome story of how Wyatt cheered for her when she was having her WWE tryout match.

