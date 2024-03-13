Alexa Bliss sends a three-word message to the WWE Universe during her absence 

Former RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss took to her social media account to share a heartfelt message with her fans.

Bliss is currently on hiatus from the square circle. The former champion last competed in the Stamford-based promotion in January 2023. She challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Title at the Royal Rumble but The EST proved to be a bridge too far for the 32-year-old.

While details of Bliss' potential return are unknown, the former champion seems to be missing her fans. The talented wrestler took to her Twitter/X account on Wednesday to share a message.

Expand Tweet

Alexa Bliss could make her WWE return soon

Little Miss Bliss announced her pregnancy in May 2023, and she was blessed with a baby girl on November 27 later that year.

During an interview with The Messenger last year, the US-born wrestler touched upon her potential in-ring return and the current status of her WWE contract.

“[WWE] extended my contract, and so it’s just basically come back when I’m ready. Probably a month after the baby, I’ll start probably getting back into the gym and getting ready for to see what my in-ring return looks like," said Bliss.

Bliss is one of the greatest female wrestlers to ever complete inside a WWE ring. The talented wrestler has held multiple championships during her decade-long career. Additionally, her character work, whether she was a heel or a babyface, always connected with fans.

It would be interesting to see if she returns to the Stamford-based promotion in the future.

Poll : Would you like to see Alexa Bliss make a surprise return to WWE at WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion